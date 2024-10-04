GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for GSK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $4.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. GSK has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,020 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,036,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

