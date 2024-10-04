Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Guidewire Software traded as high as $184.33 and last traded at $184.05, with a volume of 6746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.31.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $855,901.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,579.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,832,000 after acquiring an additional 516,942 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,622 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,415.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.