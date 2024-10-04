H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

H.B. Fuller has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

NYSE:FUL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,001. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.57.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $917.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

