H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 134670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

H World Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). H World Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.16%.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in H World Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 348,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 724.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 570,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About H World Group



H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

