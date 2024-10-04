Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.61 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 149.07 ($1.99). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.95), with a volume of 484,758 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.95) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

About Halfords Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £325.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,147.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.58.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

