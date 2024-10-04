Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,449.63 ($32.77) and traded as high as GBX 2,608 ($34.88). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,579 ($34.50), with a volume of 272,012 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLMA. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.10) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,632.39, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,564.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,449.63.

In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 6,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,611 ($34.93), for a total value of £181,673.38 ($243,008.80). Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

