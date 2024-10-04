Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading Down 30% – Here’s What Happened

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 30% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 106,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 239,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

