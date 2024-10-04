Harvest Oil & Gas (OTC:HRST) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTC:HRST – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.72. 2,728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Harvest Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

Harvest Oil & Gas Company Profile



Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. intends to undertake the process of winding-up and returning capital to its shareholders. Previously, the company operated as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

