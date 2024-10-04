Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.28% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 120,208 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,944,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 164,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

HE stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 31.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

