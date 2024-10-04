Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 317930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).
Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The firm has a market cap of £5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.09.
About Haydale Graphene Industries
Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.
