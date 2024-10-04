Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Haynes International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Haynes International news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $402,347.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,922.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

