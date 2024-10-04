Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.47 and traded as high as $59.59. Haynes International shares last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 83,702 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Haynes International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HAYN

Haynes International Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Insider Transactions at Haynes International

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $402,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,922.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Haynes International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Haynes International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.