HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 753 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 231,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,097 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,822 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,705. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

