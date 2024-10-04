HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,155,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Price Performance

Shares of JUNM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. 3,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,718. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97.

