HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 638 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.74. The firm has a market cap of $342.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.