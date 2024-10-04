Head to Head Survey: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) & Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Hallador Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Renewable and Hallador Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hallador Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.56%. Hallador Energy has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.69%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Hallador Energy.

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Hallador Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $4.11 billion 1.39 -$181.00 million ($0.46) -69.13 Hallador Energy $485.54 million 0.74 $44.79 million $0.59 16.53

Hallador Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hallador Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable 2.37% 0.79% 0.29% Hallador Energy -1.25% -1.48% -0.72%

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Hallador Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Brookfield Renewable pays out -308.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hallador Energy pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Hallador Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

