Head to Head Survey: Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) versus CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 1 1 1 3.00 CrowdStrike 1 5 33 2 2.88

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Full Truck Alliance and CrowdStrike, as provided by MarketBeat.

Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.53%. CrowdStrike has a consensus target price of $326.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.07%. Given CrowdStrike’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than Full Truck Alliance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and CrowdStrike”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $9.70 billion 1.03 $311.68 million $0.32 29.69 CrowdStrike $3.52 billion 19.64 $89.33 million $0.53 535.38

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdStrike. Full Truck Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrowdStrike, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance 26.80% 7.88% 7.08% CrowdStrike 4.84% 8.44% 3.14%

Summary

CrowdStrike beats Full Truck Alliance on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

