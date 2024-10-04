Head to Head Survey: LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) and OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OUTFRONT Media and LXP Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OUTFRONT Media 0 3 2 0 2.40 LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus price target of $17.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.53%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.27%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than OUTFRONT Media.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OUTFRONT Media $1.84 billion 1.62 -$430.40 million ($2.66) -6.78 LXP Industrial Trust $340.42 million 8.44 $30.38 million $0.04 244.00

This table compares OUTFRONT Media and LXP Industrial Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LXP Industrial Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OUTFRONT Media. OUTFRONT Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

OUTFRONT Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. OUTFRONT Media pays out -45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 1,300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OUTFRONT Media is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares OUTFRONT Media and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OUTFRONT Media 12.32% 37.83% 4.15% LXP Industrial Trust 9.50% 1.51% 0.80%

Volatility & Risk

OUTFRONT Media has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of OUTFRONT Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats OUTFRONT Media on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

