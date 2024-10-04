Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stake Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,566 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 285,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Health Catalyst news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,018.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,153 shares of company stock worth $216,004. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.31. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

