Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.70% from the stock’s current price.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $450.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.31. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,018.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,018.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,460.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,153 shares of company stock valued at $216,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 438.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after buying an additional 3,221,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 96.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after buying an additional 1,184,131 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 305,079 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.9% during the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 2,247,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,253,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,686 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

