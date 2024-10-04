Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 14,560 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.03.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $706.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $647.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $725.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

