Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 64,150 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.26. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $114.92.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

