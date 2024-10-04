Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 12,902 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $326.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETN

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.