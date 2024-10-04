Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 119,400 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,747,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.25% of monday.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 741.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNDY. Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $275.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 726.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $285.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

