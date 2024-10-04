Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 426.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $18,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

STOK opened at $11.81 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $615.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STOK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,131,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

