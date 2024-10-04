Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,311 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,583,000 after acquiring an additional 451,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,048. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $265.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.88 and its 200-day moving average is $288.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

