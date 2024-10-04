Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $14.40 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $115.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.52.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,998,554 shares of company stock worth $2,264,348,973 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

