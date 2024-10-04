Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $11.42 Million in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 575,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,420,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $26,808,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 98,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 49,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,574,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,777,000 after buying an additional 156,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Stellantis by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 86,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

