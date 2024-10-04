Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $14.28 Million in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 496,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,281,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.60% of Atmus Filtration Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 685,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,714 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

View Our Latest Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Free Report

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

