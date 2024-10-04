Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $19,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $278.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

