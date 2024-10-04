Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 789,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,415,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of News as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in News by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in News by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 65,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its position in News by 9.1% during the second quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

