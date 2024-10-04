Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 152,326 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 321.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,326 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $21,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after buying an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,804,000 after buying an additional 348,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,124,000 after buying an additional 138,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.68.

DLTR stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

