Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 85,611 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17,910.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,611 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $25,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.8 %

LULU opened at $262.56 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.