Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,766,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.76 and its 200-day moving average is $203.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

