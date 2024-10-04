Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.38% of First Industrial Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $11,808,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 733.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 208,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 183,345 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 80,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $11,851,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR opened at $54.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.