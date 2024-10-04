Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 291.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,443,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $220,624,000 after buying an additional 63,535 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Walt Disney by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

