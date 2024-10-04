Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 111,300 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Vista Energy by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Vista Energy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 802,252 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the first quarter worth $428,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy Stock Up 6.8 %

VIST stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.66). Vista Energy had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $396.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

