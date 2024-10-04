Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 9,100 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,240 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 172,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,077.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 131,891 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $160.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.41 and its 200-day moving average is $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.63. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

