HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays began coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

HEICO stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average of $224.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. HEICO has a 1 year low of $155.42 and a 1 year high of $269.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,374 shares of company stock worth $15,061,997. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

