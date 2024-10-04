Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 118215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Heineken Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

