Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.01 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 223.78 ($2.99). Helical shares last traded at GBX 219 ($2.93), with a volume of 37,197 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Helical from GBX 270 ($3.61) to GBX 280 ($3.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Helical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helical

Helical Stock Down 0.5 %

Helical Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of £265.08 million, a P/E ratio of -139.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72.

(Get Free Report)

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Investment and Development. The company’s property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.