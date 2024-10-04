Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) CEO Sells $3,557,154.48 in Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $3,557,154.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,571.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HLX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,583. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $81,862,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33,636.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,902,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,753 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,693 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,314,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 985,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

