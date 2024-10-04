Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,716,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $22,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hello Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 133,113 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 856.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 67,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hello Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. Benchmark lowered their price target on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOMO

Hello Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.