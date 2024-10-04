Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Up 19.8% – Here’s Why

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 19.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 1.92 ($0.03). Approximately 17,029,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,677,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.61 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.04 million, a PE ratio of -148.40 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.46.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

