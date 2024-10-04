Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.87 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 17.35 ($0.23). Henderson Diversified Income shares last traded at GBX 17.39 ($0.23), with a volume of 83,423 shares traded.

Henderson Diversified Income Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of £31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.45.

About Henderson Diversified Income

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

