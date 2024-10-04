Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.39). 257,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 767,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.41).
Henderson European Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £593.58 million, a P/E ratio of 526.47 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Melanie Blake purchased 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £5,005.80 ($6,695.83). 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Henderson European Trust
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
