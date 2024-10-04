Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 238 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.18), with a volume of 36689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.14).

Henry Boot Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 222.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98. The company has a market capitalization of £318.04 million, a PE ratio of 2,887.50, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Boot Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 3.08 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,750.00%.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

