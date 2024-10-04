Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stake Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Herbalife worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLF. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 523.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,851 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 5,249.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 136,008 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after buying an additional 116,030 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the first quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HLF opened at $6.80 on Friday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $679.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

