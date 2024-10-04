Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.
Heritage NOLA Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.
About Heritage NOLA Bancorp
Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services in Louisiana. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family real estate; multi-family real estate; commercial real estate; construction and land; commercial and consumer; home equity lines of credit; and business loans, as well as refinancing and cash secured line services.
