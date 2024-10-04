Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,850 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

